Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.89.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $337.27 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

