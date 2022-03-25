Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 280

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.48) to GBX 280 ($3.69) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.85) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493.78 ($6.50).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON CSP opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.65) on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 247.20 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.74.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.