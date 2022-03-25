Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €65.77 ($72.27).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €47.48 ($52.18) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a one year low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a one year high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

