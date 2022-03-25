Credit Suisse Group Lowers Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $20.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

ENFN stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $10,379,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $27,071,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

