Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.52. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

