Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

