Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

