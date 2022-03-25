Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,799,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.24 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.20 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.22.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
