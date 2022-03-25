Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43.

