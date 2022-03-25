Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $27.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $74,452 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

