Critical Comparison: Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Rivals

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 693 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lion Electric and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 183 720 1016 21 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 73.55%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 60.57%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.50% 2.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -16.59 Lion Electric Competitors $1.17 billion $59.24 million -24.73

Lion Electric’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s peers have a beta of 0.10, meaning that their average share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lion Electric peers beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

