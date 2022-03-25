Critical Comparison: RPC (NYSE:RES) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 0.83% 1.15% 0.88% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

This table compares RPC and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $864.93 million 2.55 $7.22 million $0.03 339.78 Enservco $15.68 million 2.66 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -3.35

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of RPC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

RPC has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RPC and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 1 0 0 1.50 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

RPC presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.75%. Given RPC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

RPC beats Enservco on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Enservco (Get Rating)

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

