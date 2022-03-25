Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 3,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 105,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.