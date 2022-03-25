Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.81. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 6,649 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

