Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in March

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,294,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CZNI traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013,805. Cruzani has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

