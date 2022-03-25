CRYPTO20 (C20) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,813.00

CRYPTO20 (C20) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for $3.59 or 0.00008093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. CRYPTO20 has a total market cap of $144.13 million and approximately $9,813.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00035240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00112670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

C20 is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,156,415 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

