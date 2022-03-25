Cryptonovae (YAE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Million

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $31,098.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.47 or 0.06987972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,440.59 or 0.99872091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,609,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars.

