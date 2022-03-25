CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Down 4.8%

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 496,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $82,850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter worth about $99,823,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

