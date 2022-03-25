CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on LAW. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

CS Disco stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

