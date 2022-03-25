CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 923.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 3,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $80,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

