CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,467,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CSX worth $92,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

