CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €63.92 ($70.24).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.00 ($65.93) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a fifty-two week high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 502.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

