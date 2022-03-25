CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.