CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.