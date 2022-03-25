Cue Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

