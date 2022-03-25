Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $15.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 189.58% from the stock’s current price.

CUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CUE opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.