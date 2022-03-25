CVA Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,603,000 after buying an additional 149,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ULTA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $395.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

