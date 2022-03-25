CVA Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 61.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,299,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,657,000 after buying an additional 875,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

