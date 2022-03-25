CVA Family Office LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 708.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $105.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $78.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.