CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after buying an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,584,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,151,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $131.86 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

