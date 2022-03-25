CVA Family Office LLC Invests $197,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.29. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

