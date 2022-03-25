CVA Family Office LLC Invests $60,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 40,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.00, for a total value of $207,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,064 shares of company stock worth $15,646,063 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $679.76 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $697.01. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $630.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

