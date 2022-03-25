CVA Family Office LLC Invests $80,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,085,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $164.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.21 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

