CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,039 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $142.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

