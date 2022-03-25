CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 380.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Anthem stock opened at $473.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

