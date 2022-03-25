CVA Family Office LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 870,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $98.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

