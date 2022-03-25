CVA Family Office LLC Takes $70,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

NYSE PHG opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.