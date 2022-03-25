CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

NASDAQ TER opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.51 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.