CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after buying an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 10.8% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock worth $2,057,303 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.