CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.29 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

