CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.92 Million

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 25th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $257,874.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.70 or 0.99945370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00279309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00023992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013432 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

