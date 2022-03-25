Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.07). Cytosorbents reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.49% and a negative net margin of 56.90%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cytosorbents from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 72,418 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,946,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 108,833 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,154,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,015 shares in the last quarter. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 98,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,168. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

