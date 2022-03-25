Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $10.24

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $9.74. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 18,458 shares traded.

DADA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.55.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

