Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 57,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKILY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

