Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($99.34).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($94.51) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €0.84 ($0.92) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €63.32 ($69.58). The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. Daimler has a 1-year low of €60.10 ($66.04) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($100.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.69.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.