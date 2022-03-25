Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 693.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dalrada stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. 63,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. Dalrada has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dalrada had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

