Daniel Shook Sells 36,413 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.51), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($710,427.41).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Daniel Shook bought 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.31) per share, for a total transaction of £118.35 ($155.81).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,426 ($18.77) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,531.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,664.50. IMI plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.80 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMI shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.33) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.25) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,685.50 ($22.19).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

