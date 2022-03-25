Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

