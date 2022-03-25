Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.55 billion-$9.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.77.

NYSE DRI traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. 1,730,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 145,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,633 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

