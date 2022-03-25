Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.60. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,270,466 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 1,349.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth $118,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% in the third quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.