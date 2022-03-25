Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $152.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $156.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,174.12 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total value of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.